Twinkle Khanna Feels Daughter Nitara Will Need Therapy When She Grows Up, Here's Why

Twinkle Khanna has been open about her lack of cooking skills. Recently, she revealed what she fed her daughter Nitara during the Covid-19 pandemic. During a conversation with chef Sanjeev Kapoor on her chat show The Icons, the actress-turned-author shared that she thinks Nitara might have to go to therapy later in life because of what she fed her during the lockdown.

Twinkle revealed that she fed Nitara the same meal during the lockdown period. The conversation started soon after Sanjeev said that any kind of food can be turned into a delicacy. Responding to this, the Mrs Funnybones author said, "During the pandemic, I was giving her peanut butter sandwiches every day because we couldn’t cook. I can’t cook. My husband (Akshay Kumar) said that he is not going to cook. Now, I feel that she will grow up and go into therapy and say that others’ parents were making pasta and banana bread and everything, but my mother was giving me only peanut butter toast.”

Sanjeev Kapoor wants Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic

Twinkle Khanna asked Sanjeev Kapoor to name one actor who would be perfect to portray his character in his biopic. The chef was quick in his reply and named Akshay Kumar as the perfect cast. He said, "Akshay Kumar ji kahaan hai? Khaana bhi acha banaate hai. (Where is Akshay Kumar? He cooks good food as well.)"

For the unversed, Akshay worked as a chef and a waiter in Bangkok, Thailand before becoming an actor. He also learned martial arts in the country.

Twinkle Khanna's mom teased her over her 'moustache'

Furthermore, Twinkle Khanna recalled the time when she used to have upper lip growth during her childhood days. She shared that her mother Dimple Kapadia used to tease her because of her moustache. She said, "When I was a kid, my mother used to tease me because I had an actual moustache. She used to say that Muche ho toh Nathulal jaisi warna na ho."