Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Akshay Kumar who is currently in Scotland for Bell Bottom's shoot recently visited a local Gurudwara in the city and shared a picture on his Instagram. Moreover, he was also in for a little surprise when some fans queued outside his hotel in Glasgow just to click a picture with him.

Akshay did oblige them with a picture and also took care of the precautions amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In the videos surfaced online, it can be seen that Akshay has maintained social distance while clicking pictures.

Fans gathered outside @akshaykumar sir's hotel in Glasgow to click a picture with him and he never disappoints any of his fans.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZXyQIfKgg9 — ♡ KHILADI GROUP ♡ (@KhiladiGroup1) September 23, 2020

About Bell Bottom

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is slated to be released on April 2, 2021. Bellbottom is one of the first films to announce the resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

