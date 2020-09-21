Akshay Kumar Leaves Makers 'stunned' After He Recommends A Double Shift For 'Bell Bottom'

The 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar recently broke his fundamental rule of working for eight hours a day for Jackky Bhagnani's Bell Bottom, after almost two decades. Akshay turned saviour for the makers of the spy thriller after he recommended a double shift to save the producers' money as they lost the initial 14 days of the shoot because of being quarantined. Bell Bottom is currently being shot in Scotland and is the first Bollywood film to fly a large crew to an international location post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar extends help to the makers of 'Bell Bottom'

Earlier last month, the cast and crew of Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated spy thriller Bell Bottom flew to the United Kingdom to kick-off the shoot of the Ranjit M Tewari directorial. However, the entire team of the film had to compulsorily remain under quarantine for the first 14 days after they landed in Scotland. Thus, as the shoot of the film went on floors, Akshay introduced strict disciplinary rules and work culture to the large unit of team Bell Bottom.

However, being aware of the time and funds lost because of being quarantined for 14 days in the UK, Akshay Kumar decided to break his cardinal rule of working for eight hours a day for Pooja Entertainment, after eighteen years. The Housefull 4 actor surprised everyone after he suggested doing double shifts with two simultaneous units to make up for the loss of 14 days incurred during their initial days in Scotland.

Thus, producer Jackky Bhagnani referred to him as a 'producer's actor'. Bhagnani said, "Akshay sir is truly a producer's actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything". He added, "From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years".

Bhagnani also revealed being stunned after Akshay suggested working in two shifts with simultaneous units as he stated, "When he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best". The Mitron actor concluded saying, "It's like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen".

(With inputs: PR)

