Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' To Go On Floors In October; Crew Instructed To Rebuild Sets

Actor Akshay Kumar is planning to resume shoot of the big-budget period drama film, Prithviraj, in October this year. According to a report by Mid-Day, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, along with Yash Raj Productions, has asked the crew to rebuild the massive set in Mumbai, which was previously brought down in March. The film will be based on the life of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana Dynasty and hence requires an elaborate set to support the plot.

Akshay Kumar to work on Prithviraj

Actor Akshay Kumar is expected to resume work on the period-drama film, Prithviraj, within the next few days. The report suggests that Aditya Chopra and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi have already instructed the team to begin with the groundwork on two separate sets in Mumbai so that they can start the shoot in October this year. Previously, the film Prithviraj was in the headlines after the team tore down a detailed set, right after the Coronavirus lockdown was announced by the government. The crew took the crucial step to avoid the destruction and loses that would be caused due to the heavy rains in Mumbai.

A source close to Mid-Day also revealed details about the upcoming schedule of the period-drama, Prithviraj. The source said that after October 1, the production design team has been instructed to begin with the construction of two different sets. A part of this set will be in Jogeshwari while another will be on the outskirts of Mumbai, in Madh Island. The source also said that producer Aditya Chopra does not wish to compromise on the grandness of the set or film.

The shoot of another Yash Raj film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, was recently wrapped up successfully, boosting the confidence of the team. The source told Mid-Day that Aditya Chopra has been quite confident about the shoot of Prithviraj and believes it can be executed rightly, even with all the Coronavirus-related restrictions.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has currently been shooting for the film Bell Bottom in Scotland. The film Bell Bottom is expected to be a spy-thriller set in international locations in the 1980s. The film is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

