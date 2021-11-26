Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi Salute Mumbai 26/11 Martyrs; 'Take A Moment To Remember Them'

It has been 13 years since the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attack shook the soul of the entire nation. Several martyrs laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which resulted in the death of several innocent people along with brave officers. On the occasion, actors like Akshay Kumar and Vivel Oberoi took to their respective social media handles and remembered the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country.

Vivek took to Twitter and shared a picture of the attack while saluting the spirits of the martyrs. Paying his heartfelt tribute, Vivek wrote, “Take a moment today to remember the braves who sacrificed everything to protect us. While we were hiding in our homes, they were facing bullets! I salute our martyrs Folded handsFlag of India #jaihind # 26/11[sic].”

Akshay Kumar penned a string note on the 13th anniversary of the attacks while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers. “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city[sic],” he tweeted.

The tragic incident took place on November 26, 2008, when a total of 10 terrorists arrived in Mumbai through sea and opened fire at people at various locations including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House Jewish community centre now known as the Nariman Light House.

After the attacks, the terrorists captivated civilians at the Taj Mahal Hotel and the clash between them and the deployed forces finally came to an end on November 28 after which National Security Guards (NSG) took over the terrorists capturing only one terrorist alive, Ajmal Kasab. He was given death punishment four years later on November 21, 2012. Hemant Karkare was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and one of their officers were killed.

