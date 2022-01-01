Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is an early riser, did not celebrate new year's eve but new year morning of 2022. The actor is not only known for his ace acting skills and fitness, but also for his dedication towards his work and punctuality. The actor welcomed the new year by chanting Gayatri Mantra before the rising sun in the Maldives.

Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in the Maldives with Twinkle Khanna and their daughter. Taking to his social media handle, the actor recently shared a video of him chanting the Gayatri Mantra before the sun. He wore a black coloured kurta and faced his back to the camera. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "New year, same me." He further mentioned how he spent the first morning of the new year and wrote, "Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid." The actor further wished his fans a healthy and happy year and penned, "Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!"

Akshay Kumar pens a sweet birthday note for Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently vacationing in the Maldives for two occasions, Twinkle Khanna's birthday and new year. The actor celebrated her 48th birthday on December 29, 2021. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a photo with his author wife, in which the two were enjoying the ocean, and penned a heartwarming wish. He wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina." Twinkle Khanna reacted to the loved-up post with red heart emojis.

Akshay Kumar is surely having a fun time in the Maldives. Soon after reaching the islands, the actor shared a video of him bicycling by the sea. The Sooryavanshi star looked dapper in a brown printed shirt and shorts. As he enjoyed cycling, he wrote, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The actor is currently writing for the release of his film Prithviraj. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and OMG2 in his kitty.

