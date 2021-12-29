Akshay Kumar Takes Dig At Kapil Sharma As Comedian Brings Up Former's Movie Earnings

Atrangi Re actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan were recently featured on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film. During the episode, Kapil took several playful digs at Akshay. The comedian also made fun of the Sooryavanshi actor for the money he has been earning from his latest slew of films.

Kapil Sharma recently asked Akshay Kumar difficult questions on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when the latter came for the promotion of his film Atrangi Re. During the promotion, Kapil questioned Akshay about the money he makes from his films. Reacting to this, Akshay asked the audience, "Now all of you know, why I call him a CA? He knows about my money. He knows how much I’ve to take from people." Akshay, who plays a magician in the film Atrangi Re was asked if he ever did magic tricks for his children’s parties at home. The Rowdy Rathore actor quipped, "If there are a few of them, I turn magician. But if there are more, I call from outside."

Sara Ali Khan, who had also joined co-star Akshay Kumar for the promotion of the film, was asked if she ever asked Saif for tips regarding being late on the sets. The Kedarnath actor responded that she already knew that, so she didn’t need that tip. Adding to it, Sara said that Saif did tell her that she would have a lot of fun, which she did have on the sets.

'Atrangi Re' re-released on Disney+Hotstar

Atrangi Re was released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on Friday, 24 December 2021. Breaking all records, Aanand L Rai's directorial became the 'most-watched' film by delivering the biggest opening. Gaurav Banerjee, head of content of Disney+Hotstar expressed his excitement for the appreciation they received for Atrangi Re. He said, "We are thrilled with the appreciation received for our movie Atrangi Re. Our platform aims at presenting path-breaking, unconventional and entertaining stories, and Atrangi Re fits perfectly with that purpose. Atrangi Re is a unique and magical story beautifully brought to life by director Aanand L Rai, with some of the biggest stars of the industry at the peak of their craft."

