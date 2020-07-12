From Kiara Advani To Vaani Kapoor: Here're Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies' Co-stars

The ongoing lockdown may not dim the spirits of any die-hard Akshay Kumar fan as the actor has many interesting lines of films ahead on his kitty. These movies range from diverse genres which will see the Khiladi Kumar in different avatars. Akshay will also be collaborating with some younger lot of actors in these films. These leading ladies may be young but they have managed to garner a massive fan-following due to their charisma and screen presence. Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the chemistry of Akshay with all his young leading ladies in some of his future projects. Here are some of the younger actors the Good Newwz actor will be romancing on-screen.

Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with these actors

Kiara Advani in Laxxmi Bomb

Kiara and Akshay have already shared the screen space in the film Good Newwz so fans are excited to see them collaborate with the soon to be released horror-comedy movie, Laxxmi Bomb. The film is directed and written by Raghava Lawrence which will also mark his directorial debut. The film is the remake of the hit Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana which also starred Raghava in the lead role.

Akshay's intriguing first looks from the film have further increased the excitement surrounding the movie. Kiara had also taken to her social media to announce that the movie will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. Take a look at the post.

Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom

Akshay and Vaani's fresh pairing has left fans super excited for the film. Vaani was last seen in films like War, Befikre, and Shuddh Desi Romance so it will be interesting to see her camaraderie crackle with the Kesari actor on-screen. Bell Bottom is touted to be a period drama and Akshay's vintage look was recently unveiled from the movie.

Vaani had also taken to her social media to announce the movie wherein she can be seen twinning with Akshay in black as they pose together for some lovely pictures. The movie is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. It also stars Huma Qureshi.

Manushi Chillar in Prithviraj

Manushi, who was crowned as Miss World 2017, will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay with this historical drama. The movie will be based on the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan which will be played by the Airlift actor while Manushi will be essaying the role of his wife Samyukta. Manushi had also shared the puja ceremony on the sets of the film which took place before the shooting on her social media.

