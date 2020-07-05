Deepika Padukone Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Shares Better Chemistry With Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar has been a part of many successful Bollywood movies and has been paired with many actors throughout his career. He has appeared in multiple movies alongside Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors share great chemistry with Akshay and have given the audience some great comic and romantic moments as well.

Akshay Kumar’s movies with Deepika Padukone

Akshay and Deepika were first paired together in the movie Chandni Chowk to China in the year 2007. The movie was directed by Nikkhil Advani. Chandni Chowk to China traces the journey of Sidhu who is a vegetable cutter in Delhi. He comes to know that he is supposedly the reincarnation of a Chinese revolutionary and is then given the mission to save the village from oppression. Deepika plays a dual role in the movie.

Akshay and Deepika were paired once more in Housefull. This comedy-drama brought the two together in the best possible way as the audience loved their chemistry in the movie. Akshay plays the role of unlucky Aarush and Deepika is Sandy, Akshay’s girlfriend who lies to her brother in order to make him approve of Aarush. Deepika and Akshay came in another one of Deepika's movies Desi Boyz, but Deepika was paired with John Abraham in the film.

Akshay Kumar's movies with Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar have appeared together in one movie so far. They played the roles of Keshav and Jaya in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The movie was released in the year 2017. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha looks at the journey or Keshav and Jaya falling in love and getting married. Jaya comes to know that Keshav does not have a toilet at home and thus comes a scuffle between the two as Jaya fights for her right to have a private toilet. Keshav then goes against all odds to build a toilet for her at his home.

Akshay also helped in announcing Bhumi's upcoming film Durgavati. Bhumi is playing the lead role in the movie while Akshay Kumar is presenting it along with T-series. It will be produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok. Akshay will appear in a cameo role in the movie.

