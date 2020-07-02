Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' & Devgn's 'Bhuj's' OTT Rights Sold For Over ₹100 Crores?

Disney+ Hotstar had recently announced the digital release of seven major Bollywood films including Laxxmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn starer Bhuj: The Pride of India. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is still unsure whether films will be released in theatres. Multiplexes and single screens have remained shut since the lockdown was implemented in India. Thus, various films have taken the streaming or video-on-demand route in order to reach the audience.

Bhuj and Laxxmi Bomb financial details

The announcements of major films releasing on Disney+ Hptstar have evidently made a lot of fans happy but an interest around how the business of films works in streaming platforms has also been witnessed amid internet users. Now, a source close to the OTT release scheduled films has revealed to a news portal about the deals these movies have signed with the streaming platform. As per reports, Laxxmi Bomb has raked in a lucrative deal of â‚¹125 crores. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj was sold at a whopping â‚¹112 crores.

Ajay reportedly cracked the â‚¹112 crores deal along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and others. A trade analyst close to the entertainment industry economics had recently revealed to a news daily that if the film had a theatrical release, it would have earned much more for the producers. But given the current pandemic situation, the deal cracked for Bhuj is undoubtedly a good one, opined the trade analyst. The film would have gotten much lower OTT rights if it had a theatrical release.

With â‚¹112 crores already in the film's kitty, it is reported that it won't be the only way Bhuj will earn money. The film's music rights are yet to be sold which are expected to bring in major numbers. The deal cracked currently for the film is only for its digital release. The satellite rights for the same have not been sold yet, which are expected to rake in higher number too. With the evolving shift in the way viewers are consuming content due to the ongoing COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of theatres, it is expected that more and more films will be making their OTT debuts and skipping theatres.

