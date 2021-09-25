Akshay Kumar Wishes Daughter Nitara On 9th Birthday, Calls Her 'papa’s Precious Girl'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is quite close to his children, especially his daughter Nitara, penned a heartfelt wish on her birthday. The actor shared a picture on social media where he can be seen sitting on a chair while hugging his daughter Nitara who rests her head on his shoulder. Apart from this, Akshay captioned the picture with a beautiful note where he expressed his love for his daughter on her 9th birthday.

In the endearing note, a doting father, Akshay, compared a ‘daughter’s hug’ to the world’s ‘biggest joys.’ Further, he prayed best for his daughter and wished she would always remain ‘Papa’s precious little girl.’ “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious little girl too. Love you,” the Bell Bottom actor wrote beside the picture.

No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you. pic.twitter.com/ke30KHeDL9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

Akshay is currently busy shooting for his new film in the United Kingdom. He jetted off to London along with his family members after attending his mother Aruna Bhatia’s last rites in Mumbai. The actor’s mother passed away recently in Mumbai after age-old problems. After completing the rites, the actor, known to hold a high sense of professionalism, decided not to let the shoot suffer after his mother’s demise and jetted back post the rituals. Akshay, who turned 54 on September 9, remembered his mom and penned a heart-touching note. Sharing an adorable photo with her, he wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. According to recent updates, after several delays, the film is now slated to hit the screens during Diwali this year. The film will lock horns with Marvel's superhero biggie Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek which is releasing in 6 languages in India this Diwali. He also has Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, and Ram Setu with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline.

