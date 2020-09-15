Akshay Kumar Wishes His Son Aarav On His 18th Birthday, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Tuesday evening to share a throwback picture with his son Aarav as he turned 18. On his special milestone birthday, Akshay wrote, "Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me" [sic]
Sharing a beautiful picture from what it looks like Holi festival, Akshay wrote, "Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it." [sic]
Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and author Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav turned 18 on September 15. Making the day extra special for the young lad, Twinkle Khanna also shared a beautiful picture from what it looks like 'Scotland celebrations.'
Can’t believe this day has come 🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father ❤️
When Twinkle Khanna put a condition to Akshay before the birth of the second child
Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers
Akshay Kumar's birthday: Take up this quiz to prove that you're a true fan of the megastar
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.