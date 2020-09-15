Akshay Kumar Wishes His Son Aarav On His 18th Birthday, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Tuesday evening to share a throwback picture with his son Aarav as he turned 18. On his special milestone birthday, Akshay wrote, "Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me" [sic]

Sharing a beautiful picture from what it looks like Holi festival, Akshay wrote, "Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it." [sic]

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and author Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav turned 18 on September 15. Making the day extra special for the young lad, Twinkle Khanna also shared a beautiful picture from what it looks like 'Scotland celebrations.'

