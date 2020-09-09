When Twinkle Khanna Put A Condition To Akshay Before The Birth Of The Second Child

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. From their candid confessions for each other or their adorable posts which give a sneak-peek into their family time, everything about the adorable couple is so much love. The two have been married for more than 19 years now and are doting parents to their two kids, Aarav and Nitara. However, many fans are not aware of the fact that before giving birth to their second child, the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna had put a condition. Read on:

When Twinkle Khanna put a condition to Akshay Kumar

During their appearance in chat show Koffee with Karan, a few years back, Twinkle revealed that she placed a condition against his hubby Akshay Kumar while they were planning to have another child. On the chat show, she said that she told Akshay that she would not have another child unless he made 'sensible and good' films. Read on.

During their interaction, even Akshay revealed few things about their marriage and love life. In the show, the host also talked about how Twinkle Khanna became the only woman who he thought he was in love with. He also asked the actor how he even named the character Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after her.

Following this, Khiladi Kumar spoke a few words about the time when he wanted to seal the deal with Twinkle. But the actor put forward a condition. Akshay further said, he told her to get married, and she said, because she was very confident about Mela, Twinkle said that if the film doesn't turn out to be successful, she'll get married. As the film did not perform well at the box-office and then this adorable couple got married.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been signed up for a lot of movies. His much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, co-starring Namaste London actor Katrina Kaif, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens this year. However, due to the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, the release of the movie was put on hold. However, the same thing happened with his next film titled Laxmmi Bomb, which featured Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. Besides this, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects are Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey.

