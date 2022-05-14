Akshay Kumar Wishes 'Prithviraj' Co-star Manushi Chhillar On Birthday, Hails Her 'poise'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic, Prithviraj in which he will take on the lead role opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Kumar has now taken to his Instagram account to send his best wishes to his co-star on the occasion of her birthday and shared a sweet picture of the duo together. The duo's Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial film will be released on June 3, 2022.

Akshay Kumar sends birthday wishes to Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar headed to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared a picture of himself and Manushi Chhillar. The duo was seen in traditional attire as they posed for a picture together. Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a white saree as she poses alongside the co-star of her debut film, who can be seen in a cream kurta. Penning down a sweet caption of her, Kumar mentioned that although the release of her debut film has been a long wait, she handled it like a 'Princess'. He hailed her 'utmost poise and dignity' as he wishes her a happy birthday. He wrote, "I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a Princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now it’s almost time…Happy birthday @manushi_chhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life." She reshared the post on her social media account and called Akshay Kumar 'the best' as she added two red heart emoticons for him.

More about Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar will be seen stepping in the shoes of the 12th-century warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The recently released trailer of the movie saw Prithviraj Chauhan being crowned the King of the Delhi empire, who is known for his valour, bravery and hunger for justice. Manushi Chhillar was seen taking on the role of Chauhan's love interest named Sanyogita. The duo was hailed for their chemistry in the film and fans can't wait for its release on June 3, 2022. The trailer also saw several action-packed scenes and gave the audience a glimpse of what to expect. Apart from the leading duo, the film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and others.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar