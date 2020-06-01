Akshay Kumar Worked In Many Movies That Were Shot In London; See List Here

Akshay Kumar is among the top actors in Bollywood. The Hera Pheri actor has come a long way in his acting career and is arguably among the most versatile actors of his generation. Akshay Kumar’s movies tend to send a message regarding social parity and such movies have been among the top-grossing ones in his recent filmography.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Reports Of Booking Entire Flight For Sister, Mulls Legal Action

The actor is also doing his part during this COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing his resources to help those in need. Over the course of his acting career, the actor has done several films outside India. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's movies that were shot in London.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Warns Fans Against Fake Casting Call For 'Filhall Part 2'

Patiala House

The family shown in the movie Patiala House is based in Southall, London where the extended family has lived for four generations. The movie follows Akshay Kumar's battle to follow his dream of becoming a fast-paced bowler for the England Cricket team. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The movie is popular for its cricket element. it is a movie about dreams and ambition.

Namastey London

This love story stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and was filmed mainly in the British capital. Some of the most recognisable places featured in this film are the London Eye, London Bridge, and Oxford Street. Filmmaker Vipul Shah had also said to a news portal that he had spoken to the original leads of Namastey London, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, for its sequel Namaste England. But it did not work out as Kumar was busy with prior commitments and Kaif thought it would not suit the part.

Housefull 4

Housefull movies are popular for their hilarity. The fourth instalment in the franchise was also shot in London. The film was released in Diwali 2019. The first schedule of the film kicked off in London. According to a report by a media portal, the entire team of Housefull 4 headed to London two days prior to the shoot.

After the promotion of Gold, Akshay went to the capital of the UK for a 25-day schedule of the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Panday.

Upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the movies Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror film and is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Bachchan Pandey is an action/comedy film set to be released in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.