Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Reports Of Booking Entire Flight For Sister, Mulls Legal Action

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and lashed out against an allegedly false report from a national daily claiming that he had booked a charter flight for his sister Aruna Bhatia. The actor wrote a strongly worded tweet as he clarified that his sister has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown has been imposed in the country and also that she has only one child. He expressed his anger further by stating that he is contemplating legal action for spreading false, concocted reports.

According to the report, Akshay Kumar booked an entire passenger flight for his sister and her two kids so they could travel from Mumbai to Delhi amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. The supposed chartered flight also reportedly had only four cabin crew members to take care of them.

The actor has been actively updating his social media handle and engaging his fans and followers with important information and advisories issued by the government during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Akshay Kumar has been spending quality time with his family while under lockdown and has time and again, advised his followers to do the same.

Apart from that, the actor has reportedly donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to help 1,500 members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) who are hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The junior artistes and daily wage workers had been suffering due to the industry shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Earlier, the actor had pledged a whopping Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly launched fund PM-CARES to provide relief to daily wagers and migrant labourers distressed financially due to the crisis.

