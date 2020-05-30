Akshay Kumar warns fans against fake casting call for 'Filhall part 2'

Akshay Kumar recently issued a statement on social media while calling out at fake news surfacing on the internet regarding the casting of the second installment of the music video, Filhall. In the notice, the actor rubbished all the rumours regarding the casting of the song and called it "fake." Apart from this, he also warned all his fans against imposters who try to claim themselves from the crew or production house.

Akshay Kumar issues a statement on "fake" Filhall 2 casting

The actor took to his Twitter handle and issued a statement while taking a jibe at the fake news spreading over the Internet amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor wrote in the notice that he recently got to know that some impostors have made fake news for casting off the song Filhall part 2. He then clarified that "none of his team members, banner, production house have authorized or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm, or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall."

Akshay also made it clear in the statement that no new casting for the song will be done and that the song will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall. At last, the actor also promised his fans to be back with the second part soon.

The first video of the two stars received immense appreciation and love from the people. The actor had shared the exciting news on Twitter in January while hinting at the return of the second part of the much-loved song. Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a poster for the second part with a message. “The story continues with another melody #FilhallPart2,” he wrote and tagged actor Nupur Sanon, BPraak, and Ammy Virk.

The first video was released last year and became an instant hit with his fans. It starred Akshay as a Punjabi man who falls for Nupur Sanon’s character. Her family doesn’t agree with their union and he gets married to someone else. The two meet again after years in a hospital after her accident. Singer Amy Virk was also seen in the video in a pivotal role.

