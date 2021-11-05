Akshay Kumar's Actioner 'Sooryavanshi' Releases In 1,300 Screens Worldwide

Treating fans on the occasion of Diwali 2021, Rohit Shetty extended his cop universe by releasing the highly-anticipated action flick 'Sooryavanshi' in theatres. Originally slated to be released in April this year, the movie received setbacks owing to the prevailing conditions of the pandemic. However, the director's efforts allowed the movie to have a huge release on November 5 coinciding with the festival of lights.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, two other popular cops of Shetty's cop universe namely 'Simmba' and 'Singham' also reunited with 'Sooryavanshi' to chase the bad guys away. The star-studded cast and catchy songs were not just enjoyed by fans in India as the film lit up in a whopping number of screens overseas across many nations.

Sooryavanshi releases in 1300 screens overseas

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer was released in 520 screens in North American, 19 screens in Italy, 107 screens in Australia,137 screens in the UAE, 36 screens in Germany and 29 screens in France. The tally of four major markets makes up to 924 screens but the film was widely released across 62 more countries along with Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti.

More on 'Sooryavanshi'

Released on November 5 in theatres, Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' featured Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more. The movie released three songs namely 'Aila Re Aillaa', 'Mere Yaara and Najaa', which provided a glimpse into the film. The vigorous promotions and songs released ahead of the theatrical release contributed to the major hype around the film. The festive season adds to the excitement as the film promised high octane action.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared an emotional note on his Instagram and revealed that the actions in this film are an ode to the old school action stunts. He wrote, 'I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow 🍿#1DayToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas''

