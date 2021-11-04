Just a day ahead of actor Akshay Kumar’s next cop drama release Sooryavanshi, he took to Twitter and revealed why the film is special for him. The Rohit Shetty directorial film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead and is slated to hit the screen on Friday, November 5. Akshay shared an action-packed still from the film and shared how it is an ode to ‘old school action stunts.’

The Khiladi actor who has been a part of a host of films where he has performed several breathtaking stunts revealed his post that Sooryavanshi holds a special place in his heart and he cannot wait to witness the glory of the film with his fans on Diwali. Sharing his views behind the film, he wrote, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow.” He concluded the post with a countdown for the film and wrote, “#1DayToSooryavanshi.” In the still, Akshay is engaged in a gun battle with an autorickshaw burning in the background.

More about Sooryavanshi

For the unversed, the cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. Now that the theatres have reopened, the film is going to be one of the major ones to release post unlock period. The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

Katrina will be seen playing the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. Recently, the makers have unveiled three songs from the film including Punjabi peppy song Na Jaa, Aila Re Aila, and Mere Yaaraa which have already started trending on YouTube. 'Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here #NaJaa Song out now! LINK IN BIO (sic)' wrote Akshay while sharing a small clip from the song Na Jaa on November 3.

IMAGE: Instagram/ItsRohitShetty/PTI