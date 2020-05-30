Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Other Films That Tried To Address Mental Health Issues

Bollywood movies have focused on a variety of subjects and genres. Movies like Dear Zindagi, Tamasha, Padman, Toilet, and many more have focused on mental health and social issues. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and more have actively taken up some distinct films. Furthermore, actors like Deepika Padukone have also spoken up on mental health. Listed below are details on Bollywood movies that have tried to address Mental Health Issues

From Dear Zindagi to Tamasha, Bollywood tried to address mental health issues

Dear Zindagi

The film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt has focused on mental health and addressed it well. The film showcases the life of Kaira who deals with relationship issues and suffers from insomnia. She later gets help from a psychologist who helps her through a variety of different life examples. The film is directed by Gauri Shinde and has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

Tamasha

The film Tamasha starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film focused on identity crisis and abrasion and showcased the same in a light way. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. The film takes one on the life of Ved and Tara who fall in love but also deal with many challenges on their way.

Judgementall Hai Kya

This is another film that showcases many mental health issues. The story explores the life of Bobby who rents her place to a couple. Later, new revelations rise up along with Bobby being obsessed with the couple. The film directed by Prakash Kovelamudi has a rating of 6 on IMDb.

Anjaana Anjaani

This is another film that focuses on mental health and suicidal tendencies. The film's two protagonists try to commit suicide every now and then until they start finding new reasons to live. The film stars Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This film deals with many issues, mental health being one of them. The film is filled with drama, mystery, and superstitions and takes one on the tale of Siddharth and his wife who stay in a bungalow. Strange events in the grand house lead to Siddharth getting help from his friend and psychiatrist Aditya Shrivastav. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. The film also has an upcoming sequel to it with the title Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

