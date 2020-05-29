Akshay Kumar thanks frontline workers, says 'It’s because of them that we are alive'

Bollywood’s ace actor Akshay Kumar has a golden heart and the actor has proved it amid the lockdown by lending his hand of support to the needy people. Recently the actor spoke about the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country and also praised the frontline workers for their tireless work and also thanked them for serving the people and making sure that everyone is safe at home.

Akshay Kumar hails frontline workers for their contribution

Saluting the frontline warriors, the Padman actor said “I have been doing meetings and script narrations through video calls, catching up on films and new shows and spending time with my family. I feel we are lucky to be privileged to stay safe at home and be with our families. But, this is only possible because of our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank them. It’s because of them that we are alive.”

The actor who is an ambassador of one of India’s leading brands in the hosiery segment unveiled its new identity with a fresh vision on May 29. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor launched the revamped logo digitally via e-press conference following the Government’s norms of social distancing.

Sometime back, the Housefull actor reportedly donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to help 1,500 members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) who are hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The junior artistes and daily wage workers had been suffering due to the industry shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. With the donation money, CINTAA members will get Rs 3000 a month until they can get back on their feet after work resumes in the industry.



According to reports published in a daily, CINTAA Sr., Joint Secretary Amit Behl talked with the fellow CINTAA member Ayub Khan about the lack of funds and the plight of its members. Khan then disclosed the issue to Sajid Nadiadwala who then moved to his friend and neighbour Akshay Kumar for lending a helping hand for those who have lost their sources of livelihood amid the lockdown. Earlier, the actor had pledged Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly launched fund PM-CARES to provide relief due to the crisis.

