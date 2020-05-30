Twinkle Khanna To Cast Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar In Next Over Akshay Kumar; See Audition Tape

After Twinkle Khanna recently snubbed her actor husband Akshay Kumar for not tagging her in a recent post on Padman, the former indulged in a funny banter with veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The Mr. India actor replied to the tweet by Twinkle where she jokingly wrote about not casting her husband in her next production. Replying to the tweet, Anil showed his interest in her next production and dug out an old video and sent his audition tape along with Rajkummar Rao.

Twinkle Khanna impressed with Anil Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's audition tape

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared an old ‘audition tape’ which was shot as a promotional video for PadMan. In the video, Anil is seen working at a medical store while his Fanney Khan co-actor enacted as a customer. When Rajkummar enters the shop as a customer and asks for a pad, he is told by Anil that it is not a shop that sells sports goods and that cricket pads were not available.

Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones 😂

P.S Our audition tape is attached below! 😂 https://t.co/eVBnIiafte pic.twitter.com/L9Ip94fCV4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2020

Rajkummar then clarifies that he is talking about sanitary napkins, to which Anil says, “If men start buying these things without any hesitation, it would make women’s lives so much easier.” Replying to Anil, Rajkummar calls it a natural change in the body and says “Of course, this is something very natural. What is there to feel shy about? Ask openly.”

The clip ends with both men posing with the sanitary pads. Twinkle, who was quite impressed after watching the two stars in the audition tape, wrote that she will be delighted to cast the actors in the next, especially Anil. She also revealed that she will no longer have to change the monogrammed masks that she had bought for the main lead to use on the sets of the film.

Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt-And now I don’t even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set :) Big hug and stay safe @AnilKapoor https://t.co/rVrHzB2fGG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 29, 2020

This all started when the Housefull actor shared a picture on World Menstrual Hygiene Day with a still from Padman and forgot to tag his wife Twinkle, who made her debut as a producer of the film. That's when an upset Twinkle told Akshay that she's definitely not signing him for her next production with a tweet. Akshay was quick to apologise, shared a tweet and tagged all the prominent people whom he missed in his tweet. While apologising to his wife, he wrote, "Please mere pet pe laat mat maaro." [sic]

