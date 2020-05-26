Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj' Makers To Dismantle A Detailed Set In Dahisar?

A leading news portal has recently reported that the sets of Akshay Kumar's upcoming flick, Prithviraj, will be demolished soon. The report also stated the reason and gave an insight into the making of the film.

A detailed set of Akshay Kumar's period drama Prithviraj has been standing unused in Dahisar for two months now and will be pulled down before the arrival of the monsoon, the report stated. Read on to know how much portions of the shoot is completed and other updates related to Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

READ | Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar To Begin Prep For 'Prithviraj' Soon?

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj's sets to demolish?

Interestingly, a leading news portal has claimed that the makers of Akshay Kumar's period drama have decided to dismantle an expensive set that was constructed in Dahisar. According to the report, the outdoor set-up, a palace, was designed with the architectural style of the 12th century, and an arena where the lead actor was to film a war sequence.

The report suggests that the makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Prithviraj makers were hoping that the situation would improve soon but as the nation is in the fourth phase of the lockdown and monsoon is jut around the corner, it does not seem feasible to retain the set any longer, said the report.

READ | Akshay Kumar Announces His Next Film Titled Prithviraj Alongside Manushi Chhillar

Talking about the progress of the film, the report stated that Akshay Kumar had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed period drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced. Further, the report revealed that some crucial sequences are yet to be shot.

If the report is to be believed, about 60 percent of the period drama, based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, has been complete. The report also claimed that an alternate set will be put up indoors once shooting resumes.

READ | Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Playing The Role Of Sanyogita In 'Prithviraj

Details of Prithviraj

In the upcoming period drama, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. On the other side debutant, Manushi Chhillar will play the role of his better half Sanyukta. The film will be bankrolled by YRF.

On November 15, 2019, the project was announced as the lead actors shared the glimpses of puja they performed on the sets before beginning the shoot. The makers were planning to take a Diwali 2020 release.

READ | Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Dons The Warrior Hat, Unveils Teaser On B'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.