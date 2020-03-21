Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Playing The Role Of Sanyogita In 'Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar is looking forward to her big Bollywood debut in the historical film Prithviraj. The epic drama, based on the life of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan will see the starlet play the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

Manushi Chhillar on Prithviraj

The actress recently wrapped the Rajasthan schedule of the film which also happened to be her first-ever outdoor shoot. Delighted with the experience, she said in a statement, “Prithviraj is truly a big-screen experience. It is being mounted on a huge scale and we just wrapped our Rajasthan schedule. It was incredible shooting the film in the state as we filmed some spectacular scenes. It was my first outdoor for my debut film and I was just enamored by the experience.”

While interacting with a leading daily about her film, Manushi Chillar expressed how overwhelmed she is about being a part of Prithviraj. Sharing about her experience of shooting for her first Bollywood song, Manushi Chillar revealed that she loved the journey and it is etched in her heart forever. Additionally, Manushi also expressed that she has given her best as it is her first song in Bollywood and she wishes to do justice to it.

Meanwhile, 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles will trace the story of the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the character of the king in the movie, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as his love-interest, Rani Sanyogita. Helmed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the movie will reportedly also star Sonu Sood, Manoj Joshi, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

