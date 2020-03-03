Akshay Kumar Has To Say THIS When Asked About 'Laxmmi Bomb' Clashing With Salman's 'Radhe'

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe will have a date clash at the Box Office. The two big-budget, big banner films will be going against each other head-on at Eid 2020. Akshay Kumar opened up about his views on the clash in a recent interview. As per reports, Khiladi Kumar said that he has witnessed many clashes in his career of over three decades. Read more to know more.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Latest Avatar Is Like Nothing Netizens Have Ever Seen Before As Laxmmi Bomb Returns Him To Spooky Territory

Salman Khan starrer Radhe Vs Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

Salman Khan starrer gangster-thriller-action drama Radhe had an Eid 2020 release date, which was announced much in advance. Makers of Laxmmi Bomb also decided to release the film on the same day due to the unavailability of dates. Earlier in an interview, Salman Khan had given a statement to a news publication stating that he sees no concern over the clash of the two most awaited releases.

Akshay Kumar also spoke to a news publication recently, informing that the team has recently wrapped up the shoot of Laxmmi Bomb and is excited about the release. In the interview, he also mentioned that it is not the first time that he is facing a clash at the Box Office.

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb: 'Leaked Video' From Akshay Kumar Kiara Advani Film Leaves Fans Super-excited

However, media reports suggest that the two films are a first such clash as Laxmmi Bomb is horror film while Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai is an action thriller film. According to reports, the two films are much awaited by the fans of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan respectively. It will be interesting to see which film sails over the other.

In the interview, Akshay Kumar was rather sporting about the clash. He mentioned that he has many films and dating clashes are a usual affair. With the number of releases, this is just a part of the competition. He also added that the number of weekend dates and holiday dates are limited and he expects more such clashes in the future.

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb : Akshay Kumar And Team Wrap Shoot, Without Kiara Advani

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb's Sharan Sharma To Raghava Lawrence, Here Are 2020's New Bollywood Directors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.