Laxmmi Bomb's Sharan Sharma To Raghava Lawrence, Here Are 2020's New Bollywood Directors

Bollywood is undoubtedly growing in its size and scope with each passing year. Just like we see a new influx of young actors every year, the same also applies to filmmakers.

From Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence to Roam Rome Mein's Tannishtha Chatterjee, a multitude of new filmmakers are entering the Bollywood fold.

While not all of the directors are new to their craft, 2020 will be the first year any of them will be working in the Bollywood film industry. Below is a list of some of the new directors in Bollywood for 2020.

Raghava Lawrence

Raghava Lawrence is already an experienced and acclaimed director, most known for his works in the Telugu and Tamil film Industries. However, Laxmmi Bomb will be his first-ever stint in Bollywood.

Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie is set to release on May 22, 2020, and will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Anshuman Jha

Anshuman Jha has already established himself as a respectable actor and now he has turned his attention to directing. He will be making his directorial debut in 2020's Bollywood film Lord Curzon Ki Haweli.

The movie is going to be a dark comedy and will follow the story of a couple and a pizza delivery man who are stuck in the same room together.

Tannishtha Chatterjee

Another actor turned director, Tannishtha Chatterjee will be making her Bollywood directorial debut in 2020. She is currently working on Roam Rome Mein, which will be a tale about a brother looking for his sister. Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play one of the lead roles, while Chatterjee herself will be playing the role of the female lead.

Sharan Sharma

Sharan Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut in 2020, through his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. It will be a biopic based on the life of the first Female Indian Airforce Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who was instrumental during the Kargil War. Actor Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film.

Gowtam Tinnanuri

Gowtam Tinnanuri is another acclaimed and experienced director who will be making his Bollywood debut this year. He is currently directing the Hindi remake of his own Telugu film, Jersey. The movie will star the massive actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

