Laxmmi Bomb: 'Leaked Video' From Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Film Leaves Fans Super-excited

Filled with intrigue and quirk, the first look of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is now out. With the film's shoot currently underway, a leaked video from the sets has made its way to the Internet. In the clip, one can see a temple in the background which is similar to the one Kumar had shared while posting his first look. Reportedly, the video is from the climax shoot, but there has been no confirmation.

Laxmmi Bomb leaked video

As soon as the fan clubs shared the video, it became viral overnight. Fans too have been expressing their excitement over the film. Watch the video below-

Laxmmi Bomb revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of the Goddess Lakshmi.

Before the release of the first look, the film was mired in controversy as director Raghava Lawrence who helmed the original project quit and indicated that he was not recognized by the creators. In a long note posted on Twitter, he explained that there were several reasons behind the decision to leave the film, one of which was the fact that he had not been informed before the first appearance poster was released and had learned of it from a third party.

Apart from this, the Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer also made headlines for clashing at the Box Office with Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Known to all, Khan's films perform amazingly well at the ticketing counters due to the huge fan base the actor enjoys. However, one will have to sit tight and wait until the release date to know how it all transpires.

