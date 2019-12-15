Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Vs Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Face-off

Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar and the most wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in a face-off next year. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will clash at the box office next year. On Saturday, film critic Taran Adarsh made this announcement through his Twitter account that Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence will hit the big screens on Eid, next year.

Laxxmi Bomb vs Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai to clash?

It was announced previously that the movie Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to be released on June 5, 2020. Now, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is also scheduled to release on the same day. Laxmmi Bomb is produced under the banner of A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House. The first look of Akshay Kumar, for the movie, was shared by him on his official Instagram account. Akshay Kumar was seen in a red sari, posing in front of the idol of goddess Durga. With red bangles and a bright red bindi, the picture went viral within minutes. The actor was praised by his fans and they even expressed their excitement for the movie.

On the other hand, the star cast for the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai announced the filming of the movie had begun. The film is produced under the banner of Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions, it is also co-produced by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Filming begins... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Dheva reunite for the third time, after #Wanted and #Dabangg3... Titled #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai... Stars Salman Khan. #RadheEid2020 pic.twitter.com/zYQW5rApuw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, mentioned that the Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva will be reuniting for the third time after Wanted, Dabbang 3.

