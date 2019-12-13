Salman Khan Wishes To Bring Chulbul Pandey, Kick's Devil & Radhe Together In One Frame

Salman Khan, who is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3, recently revealed that the fourth installment of Dabangg series has initiated. In an interview with a leading news portal, he shared some insights into the project. He also discussed how he came across the idea of Dabangg 4.

Reportedly, the story of the fourth installment has been penned as the script for now. According to the reports, Dabangg 4 will majorly focus on the character Rajjo, who is also the wife of lead character Chulbul Pandey, and how her father became an alcoholic. The report suggests that it will also picturise a brief of how Chulbul met Rajjo.

The 53-year-old actor also talked about his upcoming projects Kick 2 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. After talking about his much-awaited project Kick 2, he revealed that he has something in his mind to deliver a massy content to the audience. Reportedly, the Ready actor wants to picturise the biggest crossovers by bringing three of his most loved characters on the screen. If these reports are something to go by then, the Sultan of Bollywood will fit Chulbul from Dabangg, Devil from Kick and Radhe in one frame soon.

The report also quoted that he is quite serious about the project and also planning for the same. The Bharat actor during the promotional events of Dabangg 3 announced his another crime-action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be directed by Prabhudeva. Disha Patani will essay the female lead of the forthcoming film.

Details of Dabangg 3

The action-drama is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Apart from Salman, actor Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Mahie Gill will reprise their characters from the previous installments. Saiee Manjrekar will mark her acting debut, while Kannad star Kichcha Sudeep will play the antagonist in the film. Dabangg 3 will be jointly produced by Saffron Broadcast Media and SKF along with Arbaaz Khan Productions.

