Salman Khan Talks About Radhe's Clash With 'Laxmmi Bomb'; Says Eid Does Not Belong To Him

There has been news in Bollywood that two major actors of the industry are going to release their much-awaited movies on the same date - Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. It is customary for Salman Khan to release his movies on the occasion of Eid, but the fans of the actor were hyped and surprised as Akshay Kumar announced that his horror-comedy Laxmi Bomb is set to release in Eid 2020. Salman Khan’s Radhe had already booked the date, and now fans and analysts will get to witness a huge clash at the box office. Read on to know more about the same.

READ | Salman Khan Reveals, ''We Have Dabangg 4 Written Too''; Read Full Story

Salman will clash with Akshay

Salman Khan and the holy festival Eid go hand in hand, as fans of the actor always get to enjoy his movies on the occasion of Eid. But the actor, in an interview with a news daily, stated that it is not his monopoly. When he was asked if the profitable slot of Eid belong to him, he said no, and stated that it is no one’s date and that anyone can release a film on that day. He stated that his movies happen to release on Eid, but it is not always the case, as his movie Bharat was released on the occasion of Ramadan, which falls three days before Eid. He also stated that his upcoming movie is set to release on Christmas and that he has also released movies on Republic day and Diwali. He ended his comment saying that any festive day is a good day.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Kisses Lauren Hashian At The World Premiere Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

On being asked about the clash between Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb, Salman said that there is a scope for another two to three movies to come on the same day. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was initially set to release on Eid 2020. However, the makers decided to vacate the slot for Salman’s Insha Allah. But when the movie was put on hold, Akshay used the date for his Laxmmi Bomb.

READ | Sona Mohapatra Slams Anu Malik Again, Says 'Ever Considered Being Sorry, Making Amends?'

READ | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Everything You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.