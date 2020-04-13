Akshay Kumar's 'Phir Hera Pheri': Interesting Facts And Trivia

Phir Hera Pheri was the sequel to the blockbuster Hera Pheri (2000). This movie is among the very few sequels at that time which did well at the box office. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Did you know that Neeraj Vora, the director of the film, also made an appearance in the movie? Read Phir Hera Pheri’s interesting facts and trivia below.

Phir Hera Pheri trivia:

The movie is loosely inspired by the film Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels which stars Jason Statham

Bipasha Basu's and Rimi Sen's voices were dubbed

Lara Dutta was initially offered a role in the film but she refused.

This film was among the few sequels which did well at the Box office.

The film was going to be previously helmed by Satish Kaushik.

Dinesh Hingoo portrays a different role in this film compared to the one in the original.

Akshay Kumar jokingly criticised the film in an interview saying even though it is full of nonsense, it's still a super hit.

Bipasha did not like that her voice was dubbed.

Jhumme Raat was added in the film after 1 week of the movie’s release; previously, it was only in the end credits.

Dia Mirza also made an appearance in the movie; in a song.

Ravi Kishan's character did not have a name in the film. His name was not even mentioned in the movie cast list. His role was credited as Tiwari's sidekick.

The movie included various artists from Laughter Challenge like Sunil Pal in small roles.

Neeraj Vora, the director of the film, also made an appearance. In the scene where Akshay Kumar travels with Rimi Sen in the BST bus, the person sitting next to him, talking over the phone, is none other than him.

The movie was a big hit in India and is still considered to be among the most hilarious movies of all time.

