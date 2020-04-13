Akshay Kumar Requests A Song From Pankaj Udhas, Latter Dedicates It To Twinkle Khanna

The recently held virtual musical concert Sangeet Setu saw renowned musicians coming together for a noble cause. The singers also encouraged the viewers to donate to PM-Cares Relief Fund to provide relief to those who are deeply affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Ghazal King Pankaj Udhas was one of the singers who performed at the Sangeet Setu.

Akshay Kumar requests Pankaj Udhas to sing a romantic track

On the third day of the Sangeet Setu, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar initiated the show with some table tunes. Akshay Kumar soon introduced Pankaj Udhas to the screen who performed and enticed the audience with his melodious voice. Akshay Kumar also had a special request for Pankaj Udhas. He requested him to sing the song Chandni Jaisa Rang Hai Tera to which the latter had a lovely reaction.

Pankaj Udhas dedicates the romantic track his wife Twinkle Khanna

When Akshay Kumar requested Pankaj Udhas for the track, the latter readily obliged and also asked him to sing this song to his wife Twinkle Khanna too. Pankaj Udhas sang the beautiful track in his lovely voice and dedicated it to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The Sangeet Setu truly made way for an entertaining initiative for the audience.

Akshay Kumar had also invited KJ Yesudas to sing some of his beautiful numbers during the show. Other legendary singers like Asha Bhosle, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy also graced the show and performed for the audience. The virtual concert was organised by MPC, ISRA and XP&D. The main aim of the concert was to make the viewers aware of donating some amount to the PM-Cares for those who are affected by the pandemic. Pankaj Udhas and many other veteran musicians were seen on the third day of the initiative and streamed 8 pm to 9 pm between April 10, 2020, and April 12, 2020.

