Akshay Kumar hosts concert with Asha Bhosle, other veterans to raise funds, PM Modi reacts

It won’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar has been one of the most active Bollywood celebrities in the battle against COVID-19. Not just has he donated to the PM-CARES fund and to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, but also has been contributing in many other ways. The actor has been at the forefront, urging people to stay at home amid the ongoing lockdown, thanking Mumbai Police and participating in a music video to boost the morale of citizens.

READ: Akshay Kumar: Times He Was Facilitated With National Honour & National Awards

In the latest gesture, the Khiladi star came out to support the mission in contributing more funds to the Prime Minister’s newly launched relief fund PM-CARES. Akshay hosted a virtual concert 'Sangeet Setu', with some of the veterans of the music industry. Known for his comic timing, he started by playing the electric guitar and then clarifying that he was just ‘syncing’ and that he did not know it for real.

He then introduced all the singers one by one, and shared some light-hearted moments with them too. First was Kailash Kher, who crooned his hits from Baahubali and Bam Lahiri.

Next was Anup Jalota who performed bhajans and Aisi Lagi Lagan, while playing the harmonium simultaneously. Sudesh Bhosle, known as Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, rendered his hits like Say Shava Shava and Sona Sona and Bharat Desh Hai Mera, before leaving Akshay flattered with mimicry of Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar.

READ: Akshay Kumar's Character In 'Aflatoon' Was Inspired By Jack Nicholson? Know More Facts

Alka Yagnik was at her trademark best in performance of her classics like Tumse Milna, Gazab Ka Hai Dil and Ek Do Teen.

Salim Merchant performed the piano while rendering some of his and brother Sulaiman’s hits Ye Haunsla, Ali Hausla, Aashayen.

All the singers also urged the viewers to contribute to the fund, whatever little might be the amount.

Earlier, Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai had begun the concert with the rendition of the National Anthem.

Watch the video here

Privileged to host the stalwarts of Indian Music on @SangeetSetu_IN initiated by @isracopyright to aid #PMCARESFund. Please tune-in from 10th - 12th April, 8 PM onwards across DD, Aajtak OTT, DTH & on YouTube: https://t.co/HBhfKDO7Qr#IndiaFightsCorona #SangeetSetu pic.twitter.com/BdZ3GBDZXF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 10, 2020

The Prime Minister reacted with delight to the concert and termed it as ‘wonderful performances’, while urging the citizens to watch it for two more days.

Here’s the first day of #SangeetSetu.



Seeing such wonderful performances will make you happy. Do watch it tomorrow and the day after if you can. https://t.co/WQ5bq9IqFW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020



READ: Varun Dhawan To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Who Have Paid Tribute To The Indian Army



Sangeet Setu will be hosted by Akshay for two more days till April 12 and more singers like KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Shakar Mahadevan, among others are expected to perform. Apart from the streaming on YouTube, it can also be enjoyed on major OTT and D2H platforms.

READ: Akshay Kumar Now Sends Rs 3 Cr To BMC For Medical Essentials After 25 Cr PM-CARES Donation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.