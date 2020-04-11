The Debate
Akshay Kumar Hosts Concert With Asha Bhosle, Other Veterans To Raise Funds, PM Modi Reacts

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar hosted a virtual concert with Asha Bhosle, other veteran singers like to raise funds for the PM-CARES. PM Modi also reacted and praised it.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar hosts concert with Asha Bhosle, other veterans to raise funds, PM Modi reacts

It won’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar has been one of the most active Bollywood celebrities in the battle against COVID-19. Not just has he donated to the PM-CARES fund and to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, but also has been contributing in many other ways. The actor has been at the forefront, urging people to stay at home amid the ongoing lockdown, thanking Mumbai Police and participating in a music video to boost the morale of citizens. 

READ: Akshay Kumar: Times He Was Facilitated With National Honour & National Awards

In the latest gesture, the Khiladi star came out to support the mission in contributing more funds to the Prime Minister’s newly launched relief fund PM-CARES. Akshay hosted a virtual concert 'Sangeet Setu', with some of the veterans of the music industry. Known for his comic timing, he started by playing the electric guitar and then clarifying that he was just ‘syncing’ and that he did not know it for real.

He then introduced all the singers one by one, and shared some light-hearted moments with them too. First was Kailash Kher, who crooned his hits from Baahubali and Bam Lahiri.

Next was Anup Jalota who performed bhajans and Aisi Lagi Lagan, while playing the harmonium simultaneously.  Sudesh Bhosle, known as Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, rendered his hits like Say Shava Shava and Sona Sona and Bharat Desh Hai Mera, before leaving Akshay flattered with mimicry of Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar.

READ: Akshay Kumar's Character In 'Aflatoon' Was Inspired By Jack Nicholson? Know More Facts

Alka Yagnik was at her trademark best in performance of her classics like Tumse Milna, Gazab Ka Hai Dil and Ek Do Teen. 

Salim Merchant performed the piano while rendering some of his and brother Sulaiman’s hits Ye Haunsla, Ali Hausla, Aashayen.

All the singers also urged the viewers to contribute to the fund, whatever little might be the amount. 

Earlier, Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai had begun the concert with the rendition of the National Anthem. 

Watch the video here

The Prime Minister reacted with delight to the concert and termed it as ‘wonderful performances’, while urging the citizens to watch it for two more days.


READ: Varun Dhawan To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Who Have Paid Tribute To The Indian Army

Sangeet Setu will be hosted by Akshay for two more days till April 12 and more singers like KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Shakar Mahadevan, among others are expected to perform. Apart from the streaming on YouTube, it can also be enjoyed on major OTT and D2H platforms.

READ: Akshay Kumar Now Sends Rs 3 Cr To BMC For Medical Essentials After 25 Cr PM-CARES Donation

 

 

First Published:
