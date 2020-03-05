Akshay Kumar's Quirky Photos With Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty And Taapsee Pannu; See Here

'The Khiladi of Bollywood', Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi, the third cop mania after Simmba and Singham. Sooryavanshi will mark the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop world. The film is all set to release on March 24, 2020. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Akshay Kumar and the other stars have been updating about the promotions of the film through their social media accounts.

The Boss actor has been sharing a series of pictures with his co-stars and friends from Bollywood, on his Instagram account. Take a look at some of Akshay Kumar's selfies on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar's selfies with friends on Instagram

With 'Sooryavanshi' team

A few days back, Akshay Kumar posted a selfie on Instagram. The selfie was clicked by Ranveer Singh and included Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar himself. This selfie was taken from the trailer launch of their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have been friends since years now. The pair are also seen as co-stars in many movies, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri being the popular ones. Akshay Kumar shared this selfie with his dear friend on his Instagram handle some time ago.

Taapsee Pannu

Akshay Kumar shared another picture with his co-star Taapsee Pannu. This selfie was taken from the sets of their film Naam Shabana, in which the two were seen as the leads. In the caption, the actor mentioned how he stands behind the hero Shabana and also mentioned how each woman should find a hero in herself.

