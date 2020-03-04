Akshay Kumar beats Ajay Devgn to set THIS record, second only to 'Baahubali 2'

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have been among the few actors who have enjoyed success for over 25 years in the show business. The two stars are also arguably in the best phase of their career too, delivering their biggest hits recently and having numerous films in their kitty. Apart from numerous similarities between them like being Punjabi, marrying an actor and debuting in 1991, the duo also worked in a film together after 15 years, Simmba, and are doing so once again with Sooryavanshi.

The two stars were seen taking on the enemies together as cops in the trailer that released on Monday, and also bonded during the launch event. Despite their camaraderie, in trade circles, however, Akshay and Ajay were pitted against each other over a statistic. Not box office numbers, but the numbers on satellite for their films became a talking point.

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 beat Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, in terms of the impressions recorded after four viewings of the movies on TV. As per reports, Housefull 4 has managed 4.73 crore impressions while Golmaal Again lagged with 4.56 crore impressions.

Housefull 4 TV IMPRESSIONS:

1st - 2,15,42,000

2nd - 1,32,26,000

3rd - 77,93,000

4th - 48,62,000

Total Impressions- 4,74,23,000

Highest among outright Hindi films. RECORD!!#Housefull4 @akshaykumar 💥👌 — Yashpal Singh Akki (@Yashpal841012) March 4, 2020

While Baahubali: The Conclusion remains the best by far, with 6.75 crore impressions, in terms of full-fledged Hindi films, Housefull 4 now leads the category.

Akshay and Ajay had recently asked their fans to not fight with each other, however, many of them clashed on Twitter over the authenticity of the numbers.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nevertheless, the duo’s film Sooryavanshi gears up for release on March 24. While Akshay will be seen in films like Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and more, Ajay has Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kaithi remake and RRR in his kitty.

