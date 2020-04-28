Akshaye Khanna Shares Throwback Pic With Father Vinod Khanna On 3rd Death Anniversary; See

Akshaye Khanna on Monday took to his social media to pay homage to his father, Vinod Khanna, on his third death anniversary. Along with his post, he shared a childhood picture of him and his brother Rahul Khanna who are seen holding their father's hands. Many other Bollywood stars also joined Akshaye in remembering the Bollywood legend who was most known for his rugged image as a Machoman.

Akshaye Khanna pens an emotional message for father, Vinod Khanna

There is no expiration date on the love between a father and his child. We will always remember you #VinodKhanna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C3wsn25s17 — Akshaye Khanna (@AkshayeOfficial) April 27, 2020

Actor Ali Fazal also shared his experience of meeting Vinod Khanna. Posting a black and white picture of the superstar, Fazal reminisced with a younger picture of Khanna. The Fukrey actor also expressed regret over not being able to click a picture with Vinod Khanna.

Met Vinod ji once. I have never been able to take photos with people i look upto. Always thot kabhi kaam karoonga saath toh.. but this one i regret. Its just how it is. Managed very few in life. Thank you Vinod Khanna for being. pic.twitter.com/Fyiac9PQun — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 27, 2020

Vinod Khanna is known for numerous performances in various shares for films like Mere Apne, Parvarish, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Amar Akbar Anthony and more. He passed away in 2017 after a prolonged illness. The actor got married to his college friend Geetanjali in 1971 but separated in 1985. The actor later remarried and tied the knot with Kavita Daftary.

In his later years, Vinod Khanna stepped into politics and was an incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party member of Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. Marking his third death anniversary, his wife Kavita shared that she donated a day's cooked food to the needy in Mumbai.

She tweeted, "My husband, my love @VinodKhanna LOVED his city and was committed to doing Seva till the very end. Today, on his 3rd Punya Tithi, we are donating a day's cooked food to 45,000 needy in Mumbai". [sic]

