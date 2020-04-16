Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Deewangee’: Lesser-known Facts

Quick links:
Ajay Devgn has starred in several critically acclaimed films till date. He has become a household name with films like Phool Aur Kaante, Raju Chacha, Ishq, LOC: Kargil, Golmaal, and many more. Ajay Devgn was last seen on the big-screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the film. Ajay also has several upcoming projects in hand including Maidaan, Chanakya, Thank God, and the Hindi remake of Telugu's Kaithi.
In 2002, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Anees Bazmee’s psychological thriller, Deewangee. The film also cast Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. Ajay Devgn plays the antagonist and a person with split personality disorder in the film. Akshay Khanna plays the part of a criminal lawyer. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Deewangee. Read ahead to know more-
