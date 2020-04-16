Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Deewangee’: Lesser-known Facts

Ajay Devgn has starred in several critically acclaimed films till date. He has become a household name with films like Phool Aur Kaante, Raju Chacha, Ishq, LOC: Kargil, Golmaal, and many more. Ajay Devgn was last seen on the big-screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the film. Ajay also has several upcoming projects in hand including Maidaan, Chanakya, Thank God, and the Hindi remake of Telugu's Kaithi.

In 2002, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Anees Bazmee’s psychological thriller, Deewangee. The film also cast Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. Ajay Devgn plays the antagonist and a person with split personality disorder in the film. Akshay Khanna plays the part of a criminal lawyer. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about Deewangee. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Opens Up About Casting Ajay Devgn In His Upcoming Film 'RRR'; Read

Deewangee lesser-known facts

The film marks as Ajay Devgan's first negative role.

The film was launched as Ankh Micholi with Anil Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Ajay Devgan as the lead cast. Anil Kapoor reportedly walked out when he realized Ajay had a better role. He was later followed by Karishma Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt agreed but he also left the film. Akshay Kumar was also offered the role but he declined it for some reason. Finally, Akshaye Khanna was signed for the role.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

When Karishma Kapoor left the film, Raveena Tandon was signed for the lead role. However, she too exited the film.

Manisha Koirala agreed to do the film but walked out when her price was not met.

Akshay Khanna and Ajay Devgan reportedly had issues on the sets.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Appearances In Dual Roles | See List Of Movies

The film witnesses Mohan Kapur’s return to films after working for some time on television.

Ajay Devgan won a Filmfare award for best actor for his performance in the film.

The movie is a remake of the 1996 Richard Gere movie, 'Primal Fear' which had Edward Norton play the role played by Ajay Devgan.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Top Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.