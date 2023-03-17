Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In New Wedding Photos

Ananya Panday’s sister Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot on March 16, 2023. Their wedding was a dreamy affair, and Alanna has finally shared pictures from her wedding with the visual artist Ivor on social media. In the pictures, Alanna and Ivor look like a match made in heaven.

Alanna Panday shared several pictures from the wedding. She said in the caption that her wedding was a “fairy tale”, and added that she loves her husband “more than anything in the world.” Alanna concluded by saying that she can’t wait to start a family with McCray.

“Yesterday was a fairy tale,” said Alanna Panday. She added, “I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you 🤍♾️.”

In the pictures, both Alanna and Ivor are wearing white attires. They are seen going through the proceedings of the wedding, with white garlands laden on both of them. She also kissed McCray, marking their first kiss after the marriage. McCray also commented on the post saying, “My wife, I love you so much.”

Check out the post here:

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray wedding

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding festivities took place a few days before their wedding. As they went through the pre-wedding festivities, the pictures were shared by many stars in attendance such as Ananya Panday, among others.

Many Bollywood stars were present at the wedding of Panday and McCray, including Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anushka Dandekar and Mahima Chaudhry.