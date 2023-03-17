Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Light Up Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Wedding Bash

Actor Ananya Panday’s sister, Alanna Panday, recently tied the knot with visual arts director Ivor McCray. Their March 16 wedding saw a lot of Bollywood stars in attendance, such as Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap, and Kanika Kapoor. More unseen pictures from the wedding were recently posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram, influencer Orhan Awatramani (Orry) posted pictures from the wedding. In the pictures, Orry is seen posing for the pictures with the likes of Alanna Panday, Jaaved Jaffery’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, Ananya Panday, singer Kanika Kapoor and more. The Taj Hotel affair was highly celebrated as it featured a lot of celebrities.

Ananya Panday dances to Saat Samundar Paar

Ananya Panday appeared in a recent video dancing to the tunes of the 1991 film Vishwamitra’s song Saat Samundar Paar. In the video, Ananya danced relentlessly as though there was no one else watching. Later, her brother Ahaan as well as Chunky Panday also made their way to the dance floor to join the actress.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding festivities started a few days ago. The pictures for their pre-wedding festivities were shared by Ananya Panday as well as others who were in attendance for the event. Many Bollywood celebrities were present for the wedding such as Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anushka Dandekar and Mahima Chaudhry.

For the wedding, Ananya Panday picked a Manish Malhotra saree, which looked elegant on her. The Liger actress paired the powder blue saree with a neckpiece and bangles.