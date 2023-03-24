Alanna Panday Moved To Tears As Ivor McCray Shows Her Video Of Their Wedding Day

Alanna Panday recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Ivor McCray. The couple was blessed by friends and family, who attended the wedding festivities. Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Ahaan Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and other members from the industry were in attendance. Ivor has shared a glimpse of their wedding video on social media and his wife Alanna has the most adorable reaction to it.

Ivor McCray has shared a glimpse of their wedding video. He has captured Alanna Panday’s reaction to the video. Alanna was moved to tears when she saw herself and her husband about to be wedded. Ivor posted with the caption “My wife reacting to our wedding video @alannapanday full video on our YouTube channel.”



In the Alanna Panday wedding video, both the mother of the bride and the mother of the groom can be seen shedding tears of joy, as the couple walks down the aisle. In the presence of friends and family, the couple got married on March 16.

Reactions to the post

As soon as Ivor posted the video, fans of the couple showered compliments on them. Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday commented, “Each time I see the video I cry 😢 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 happy tears of joy ❤️❤️”. Netizens also took the chance to wish the couple good luck and compliment them. One user wrote, “You guys were made for each other.. loved every bit of the wedding videos.. 😍😍😍.” Another one mentioned, “Beautiful couple! Your wedding decor, attire etc was absolutely stunning 😍🔥❤️”. Beautiful couple 💑 tears of happiness won't stop by wiping 🙂



Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tie the knot

On March 16, Alanna Panday and McCray got married in the presence of friends and family in Mumbai. The wedding functions were an elaborate affair, with several functions planned spanned over a week. For D-day, the couple chose to twin in white outfits.



Friends and followers congratulated Alanna and Ivor on their wedding. The wedding video of the couple, features several other never seen footage from the ceremony. Earlier, Alanna Panday had also shared the video of the dance performances at the video in which her cousin, Ananya Panday danced with Ahaan, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey.