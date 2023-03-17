Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday Dance To Saat Samundar Paar At Alanna's Wedding

Ananya Panday attended the wedding of her cousin sister Alanna Panday with Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16. The ceremony took place at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. A recent video from the celebration showed the Student of the Year 2 actress shaking a leg to the tunes of an old Bollywood song with her father Chunky Panday and her brother, Ahaan Panday.

Ananya stole the show with her killer dance moves as she shook a leg to the tunes of the song Saat Samundar Paar from the 1991 film Vishwatma. A video posted by the actress’ fan account showed Ananya dancing like no one is watching. In the video, Ananya began dancing with her brother Ahaan who later made way for Chunky.



Check out the video here.

Another video from the same fan page showed Ananya sharing the dance stage with her parents. Later, couple Chunky and Bhavana Panday also took the stage to flaunt their dance moves.

Ananya Panday wears Manish Malhotra saree

For cousin Alanna’s wedding, Ananya chose to wear a blue-coloured saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The Liger actress looked ravishing in a powder blue saree which she paired with an elegant neck piece and added a few bangles to accessorize her look. The actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri while Sahitya Shetty designed her hairdo.

Alanna Panday and Ivor’s wedding festivities

Alanna Panday tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Ivor McCray on March 16 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities of the couple began a few days ago. Ananya and other guests in attendance shared pictures from pre-wedding events like haldi and mehendi.

Apart from family, several Bollywood celebrities also attended the events to bless the newlyweds. Notably, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Alvira Khan, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Anushka Dandekar and Mahima Chaudhary were in attendance. Ananya also attended all the festivities along with parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Ananya Panday’s latest updates

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is currently working on several films. Her upcoming releases are Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress recently made news when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.