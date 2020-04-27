Alaya F Calls Mom Pooja Bedi A ‘Drama Queen’, Brother Omar Furniturewalla Agrees

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebs are having their own way of keeping themselves as well as their fans entertained in the ongoing pandemic. Talking about this, Alaya F recently took up the fun 'Who's Most Likely To Challenge' along with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar Furniturewalla. Alaya F also shared a video of the same on her social media wherein the lovely family revealed some amusing secrets about each other.

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar Furniturewalla revealed some fun secrets about each other in the Who's Most Likely To Challenge challenge

Alaya F along with Pooja Bedi and Omar Furniturewalla were also quipped during the Who's Most Likely To Challenge on who is most likely to have 5 kids. To this question, while Pooja Bedi pointed towards herself while Alaya F agreeing to her, Omar Furniturewalla pointed towards Alaya F while answering the question. Pooja Bedi and Omar Furniturewalla also agreed that Alaya F would be the one amongst them to spend all their money in Las Vegas which made way for an amusing sight.

However, the highlight of the video was when both Alaya F and her brother, Omar Furniturewalla declared their mother Pooja Bedi as the ultimate 'Drama Queen' in the Who's Most Likely To Challenge. Alaya F shared the video on her social media and wrote that she had to take up the Who's Most Likely To Challenge with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar. Take a look at Alaya F's Who's Most Likely To Challenge video with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar.

Alaya F made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya is also one of those celebs who is leaving no stone unturned to make her COVID-19 lockdown productive. Apart from taking the Who's Most Likely To Challenge, The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is also acing some doodle making along with making some yummy pancakes. Alaya F recently made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu wherein her performance was much appreciated by the masses.

