Alaya F Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Fame Reveals The Reason Behind Changing Her Real Name

No one would have ever thought that a debutant could stand at par with her performance while sharing screen space with stellar actors like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Farida Jalal. But Alaya F broke the stereotype and proved her acting mettle as a ground-breaking performer with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman.

The stunning millennial actor not only mesmerized the audiences with the stupendous acting in the movie, but she also had won critical acclaim for marking a memorable debut in the Hindi Film Industry. But we bet there are certain things about the Jawaani Jaaneman actor you had no idea about. Like Alaya F is not her real name, and she changed it before making her debut in the world of entertainment. Do you know why?

Alaya F spills the beans behind changing her real name

If you think Alaya F made her acting debut with any preparation, then you are highly mistaken. The actor prepared for a whopping four years to learn the art of acting. She not only trained in several danced styles but also made sure that her debut leaves a mark. Reportedly, she also learnt singing so that it helps her in modulating her voice during emotional scenes.

This preparedness in one the major reason behind which she changed her name from Alaia Ebrahim Furninutewalla for Alaya F. As Alaya did not want people to misinterpret her for popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Reportedly before venturing into films, Alaia changed her name to Alaya F. When asked in an interview by a leading daily, why she chose to drop the Bedi surname, Alaya said using the Bedi surname was never on her mind, and she wanted to create an identity of her own in the movie business.

Alaya F is the grand-daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of popular actor turned columnist Pooja Bedi. The talented actor has also bagged her second film post the success of Jawaani Jaaneman. Yet again, Pooja Entertainments, owned by actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, have signed Alaya F for another film. Alaya F is elated about this collaboration. Further details about the untitled movie are yet to be unveiled.

Source: Alaya F Instagram

