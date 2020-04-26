Alaya F's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Promotional Event Outfits Perfect For Summers

Alaya F made a ground-breaking debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only the millennial actor looked breathtaking on the silver screen, but her well-polished acting skills stunned the critics and audience alike. From her first film itself, Alaya cemented her niche in Bollywood, as a potential superstar. Her uber-chic taste in fashion is yet another trait of the Jawaani Jaaneman star which made her social media fanbase increase to ten folds.

Read: Alaya F Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Fame Reveals The Reason Behind Changing Her Real Name

Talking about Alaya F's fashion quotient, during the promotions of her movie, Alaya F wore some stunning ensembles, which are perfect for your summer holiday. So let's take a look at some ravishing Alaya F's photos in uber-chic summer outfits, you can take fashion inspiration from for your next vacation.

Alaya F's stunning styles which are perfect for a Summer holiday

Classic All denim look

If you are someone, who just loves their denim and cannot live without them, this Alaya F's denim look, is the ideal one for you. During a promotional event of her debut film Jawaaani Jaaneman, Alaya wore this gorgeous denim jacket with matching jeans. She opted for glossy lips and effortless wavy hairdo. A must-try look on next summer vacay.

Read: Alaya F Is Breaking The Internet With Her Killer Dance Moves And These Videos Are A Proof

The trending co-ord outfit

In this Alay F's Instagram, the Starkid looks fabulous in this alluring tangerine co-ord outfit with a peach hue. For accessories, Alay F opted for some layered bracelets and chains. This is a perfect attire, to wear on a summer vacation, as it will not make you look very stylish but also comfort you in the hot and humid weather.

Read: Saif Ali Khan's Unforgettable & Most Iconic Scenes From Blockbuster Hit 'Omkara'

Easy breezy summer dress

During yet another promotional event, Alaya F wore this pretty summer printed dress with a layered skirt and knotted crop top. Alaya looked nothing short of a princess in this voguish ensemble. The millennial actor opted for tight waves and dewy makeup to compliment her look. This dress of Alaya is a must if you are planning a summer jaunt.

All Pictures Source: Alaya F Instagram

Read: Was Saif Ali Khan Involved In Getting Sara Ali Khan On Board For Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.