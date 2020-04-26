Alaya F's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Promotional Event Outfits Perfect For Summers

Alaya F

Alaya F made a ground-breaking debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only the millennial actor looked breathtaking on the silver screen, but her well-polished acting skills stunned the critics and audience alike. From her first film itself, Alaya cemented her niche in Bollywood, as a potential superstar. Her uber-chic taste in fashion is yet another trait of the Jawaani Jaaneman star which made her social media fanbase increase to ten folds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about Alaya F's fashion quotient, during the promotions of her movie, Alaya F wore some stunning ensembles, which are perfect for your summer holiday. So let's take a look at some ravishing Alaya F's photos in uber-chic summer outfits, you can take fashion inspiration from for your next vacation. 

Alaya F's stunning styles which are perfect for a Summer holiday 

Classic All denim look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you are someone, who just loves their denim and cannot live without them, this Alaya F's denim look, is the ideal one for you. During a promotional event of her debut film Jawaaani Jaaneman, Alaya wore this gorgeous denim jacket with matching jeans. She opted for glossy lips and effortless wavy hairdo. A must-try look on next summer vacay.

The trending co-ord outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this Alay F's Instagram, the Starkid looks fabulous in this alluring tangerine co-ord outfit with a peach hue. For accessories, Alay F opted for some layered bracelets and chains. This is a perfect attire, to wear on a summer vacation, as it will not make you look very stylish but also comfort you in the hot and humid weather. 

Easy breezy summer dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During yet another promotional event, Alaya F wore this pretty summer printed dress with a layered skirt and knotted crop top. Alaya looked nothing short of a princess in this voguish ensemble. The millennial actor opted for tight waves and dewy makeup to compliment her look. This dress of Alaya is a must if you are planning a summer jaunt. 

