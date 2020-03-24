Alaya F Proves She Is A Big-time Foodie In These Instances; Check Pics

Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F recently made her big Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama flick Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The new comer's performance was much praised by her fans and critics. On the social front, Alaya F has also managed to impress fashion police and beauty critics with her flawless style.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has 627k followers on Instagram. Her account is the go-to option for trendy and chic outfits. Apart from that, Alaya F's Instagram account is bombarded with pictures of her eating and restaurant choices. Take a look at the times when the starlet's social media was a treat to foodies.

Here, wishing fans on New Year, Alaya F shared a picture of her with some food and wine. She looks stunning in the black outfit. Check out Alaya F's plate filled with Indian cuisine dishes.

This picture of Alaya F is from her trip to London. She is seen binging on burrata garnished with truffle cream, truffle oil and truffle shavings. The actor was at the Gloria Trattoria restaurant.

Alaya F is not only a foodie but also a social media influencer. Here, the young actor has shared a boomerang of her clicking her food. In the post, she is seen having coffee and dessert at the Élan Café Selfridges, London.

This post shared by Alaya F is proof that she a foodie with healthy choices. She captioned her video saying, "When you can’t decide between eating healthy and cheating on your diet so you mix some grilled chicken with mac and cheese and top it off with a french fry 😂🙈". Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

As everyone is practicing self-quarantine, Alaya F joined the group too. She shared a video of her having Sunday brunch at home with her family. Take a look at Alaya F's Sunday brunch menu.

