Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama flick Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Her performance in her debut film was much appreciated by her fans and critics. Alaya F has also managed to impress fashion police and beauty critics with her flawless style. The newcomer recently spoke to an entertainment daily and revealed her beauty and fashion secrets, take a look.

During the interview, Alaya F revealed that her encounter with makeup was with lip-gloss and she used it for quite a few years. Further, Alaya F was asked how obsessed she was with makeup. To which, she replied saying that over the years her obsession for makeup has lowered down. Currently, the actor just focuses on a little bit of concealer, lip-balm, some mascara and blush.

Talking about trying YouTube makeup tutorials, Alaya F agreed that she has tried these tutorials. The budding star has experimented with different makeup looks like cake-face and the heavy contour from these videos. In the interview, Alaya also revealed her failures over makeup. She shared how terribly she used to try the heavy and thick eye makeup, complimented with dark red lips.

Another interesting question asked to Alaya F was if she could showcase her makeup skills on any person then who it would be. Alaya funnily replied that she cannot try her skills on anyone and how clumsy she is while doing her own makeup and hair. Alaya F also revealed that her makeup artist is her go-to person for any makeup and beauty choices and advice. Giving away some home remedy tips, Alaya F shared that usage of caffeine face mask, besan, milk, honey and sugar for exfoliation is her go-to homemade pack.

