Alaya F Is The Most Spendthrift Person, Reveal Pooja Bedi & Omar F | Watch Video

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of the actor Pooja Bedi. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F's performance was praised by the audiences but her stunning fashion sense also intrigued many fans. Alaya F’s followers are gripped, with this new face in Bollywood and her sartorial fashion choices too.

Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with her fashionable pictures and dancing videos. Alaya F is currently quarantining with her mother, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar Furniturewala. She is enjoying her time and finding happiness in painting and making TikTok videos. Alaya F earlier also did this challenge of #whosmostlikelyto with her mom Pooja Bedi and brother, Omar and a lot of interesting trivia about the trio was revealed while at it.

Alaya F spends the most money, reveals Pooja Bedi & Omar F

During the challenge, one of the questions asked was; Who spends the most money, and everyone pointed at Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar and she herself. This was a fun interaction with fans in this TikTok Challenge in which she answered many questions with her family.

Currently, Alaya F is enjoying her COVID-19 lockdown by painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills. While quarantining with her brother and mother at their home, she is utilizing the free time in making Tik Tok videos. Watch this amazing fun TikTok challenge video of #whosmostlikelyto and enjoy here-

Her caption says that, As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_😂♥️

She is also trying to make some fitness videos at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Alaya F is flaunting her amazing body posture with some stunning Yoga poses. She says, that she has never done Yoga before and these quarantine days have got her some innovative ideas to make these interesting yoga videos. Watch some of them here-

Alaya F's workout plan video, that will surely make you crazy, have a look here-

