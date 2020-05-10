Times When 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Actor Alaya F Shared Pic Of Architectural Marvels In India

Alaya F made an impressive debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Grand-daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya F's passion for acting is simply evident in the debut film itself. Be it dramatic, light-hearted, or emotional scenes, Alaya F did full justice to her character, as a pregnant young girl, who convinces her father about the importance in life.

The millennial actor is widely adored for her voguish style, and stunning looks. Alaya cemented her niche in Bollywood, as a potential superstar from her first film itself. Apart from her work, Alaya F is an art lover, a travel enthusiast, and she simply enjoys exploring new places. On Alaya F's Instagram handle one can see several photos, in which the Jawaani Jaaneman looks delighted as she adores the beauty of these artistic Indian architectural designs. Take a look.

Times Alaya F shared marvels of the Indian architecture

Alaya F is all smiles for the camera, as she enjoys her visit to Varanasi, the city of temples. In the background, we can surely see a temple. Also, the tilak on Alaya's forehead is proof that she visited the temple to seek blessings of the Almighty.

In this Alaya F's Insta pic, the actor looks elated as she poses in front of the Taj Mahal. The epitome of love, a massive contributor to India's cultural heritage, also a part of the new Seven Wonders of the World.

Alaya looks ravishing in this black-co-ord outfit, as she takes a walk in the Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.

The Bollywood diva seems to be engaged in some deep-thinking as she visits the scenic Jaisalmer Fort. A must-visit monument in India, famous for its intricate architectural design.

Yet another mesmerizing picture of Alaya, as she stands in the balcony of what looks like a heritage building with appealing architecture.

