Alaya F's Workout & Yoga Videos Is All The Fitness Inspiration You Need Amid Lockdown

Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F's performance was appreciated by her fans but her fashion sense also intrigued the audience. The new face of Bollywood is obsessed with her fashionable looks and stylish appearances. Alaya F is a true fitness freak and you can witness the same from her Instagram account.

Alaya F is an avid social media user who keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures and dancing videos. She is a super dancer and enjoys dancing as she a Kathak, contemporary, and also western dance lover. Her ravishing looks and stylish outfits are a true inspiration for all fashion lovers. Alaya's captivating aura and stunning workout and Yoga videos are all filled on her Instagram page. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F’s workout videos in which she is flaunting her dazzling posture.

Here are Alaya F’s inspiring Yoga and workout videos:

In this video, Alaya F is flaunting her amazing body posture with some stunning Yoga poses. She says, that she has never done Yoga before and these quarantine days have got her some innovative ideas to make these interesting yoga videos. Read her caption below and have a look at her super exciting video.

I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing😅 watch it till the end!!

Song: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad

Alaya F's videos of workout and dance are just impeccable. But, the way she made a video of the inversion challenge is amazing. Watch the video here, and also have a look at her caption.

Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir 😄🙏🏻 I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me “this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day”.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY😄💃🏼 (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall😂)

So, here comes one of the most interesting and inspiring videos of Alaya F in which she is rigorously exercising at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. She also captioned the post describing her full-fledged workout routine. Watch this amazing video and have a look at her workout pattern.

Workout for @vogueindia

To be honest, I’m someone that HATES home workouts. But it’s important to stay occupied and productive in a time like this. It’s important for us to nurture our health more than ever now. There are many workouts you can find online, based on what area of the body you want to focus on and what intensity level you want to train.

Here’s the workout I’ve done here:

- Skipping or Jogging on the spot (2 minutes)

- Squat Hold (1 minute)

- Squat Jump (3x10)

- Push Ups / Knee Push Ups (3x10)

- Superman Stretch (20 times)

- Right Lunge (3x15)

- Left Lunge (3x15)

- Squat Side Step (3x15)

- Plank (1 minute)

- Side to Side Hip Dip (3x10)

- Right Side Plank Dips (3x10)

- Left Side Plank Dips (3x10)

- Leg Raises (10 Full, 10 Low, 10 High)

- Sitting Crunches (3x15)

- Side Crunches (3x25 each side)

- Bicycle Crunch (3x25 each side)

- Hip Thrust (15 times)

- Stretch

Stretch and rest as often as you want between it! There’s no rush! Each body is different, do what feels right for you and do it at your own pace🤗

Lots of love to all of you! Stay home, stay safe.. and stay healthy😄

