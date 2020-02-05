Alaya F Shows Off Her Slick Style In THESE Co-ord Outfits On Instagram

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala's daughter. She garnered popularity among the viewers with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead roles. The film hit the theatres in January 2020 and is receiving a good response.

But apart from the movies, Alaya is quite popular for her stunning style and fashion statement. The actor always serves her best looks and she does that with minimum effort. Alaya also wears coordinated outfits and mixes it with her style. Let's take a look at Alaya F's photos in which she is rocking a co-ord outfit.

In this image, Alaya is rocking a floral co-ord outfit. The actor is also wearing high heels. Check out some more photos of the actor.

In this look, you can see that Alaya is wearing a checkered outfit. The actor proves that she can pull off any style. Check out some more photos of Alaya F in co-ords.

In this vibrant outfit, Alaya looks impeccable with her style and class. The actor continues to give some major goals to her followers. Also, Alaya is known for pulling off outfits without any effort.

Alia looks stunning in this black co-ord. The actors' slick style and classy outfits also enable her to look flawless. Besides, Alaya is always on top of her fashion game.

